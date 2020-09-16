Regional News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: David Cameron Abekah, Contributor

NPP Mpohor constituency campaign launched

John Sanie and Joe Ghartey at the launching ceremony

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Mpohor constituency has launched its 2020 elections campaign amidst pomp and pageantry.



In a colourful ceremony held in Mpohor, the district's chapter of alpha patriots, a voluntary youth wing of the party was also launched.



Dubbed "The retail campaign", supporters of the party from the Western region, also paraded the principal streets of Mpohor showcasing the good works of the Nana Akufo-Addo government. It also attracted crème de la crème of the New Patriotic Party in Ghana.



Addressing the gathering, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister and MP for Takoradi, appealed to Ghanaians to vote massively for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Sanie, Mpohor parliamentary candidate, to sustain the excellent performance of a party that has been in power for less than 4 years but has more to show in terms of development.



Okyere Darko-Mensah said the Mpohor constituency's historical relevance in the Npp is still important because it is also linked to one of its founding members - Stephen Kraikue, who is an indigene of Mpohor.



This, he said, should reenergize "the grassroots, the base of our great party to victory on December 7th 2020".



The regional minister announced that the 19- km Kejebril-Mpohor- Adum-Banso road has been awarded to Justmore construction firm, paving the way for construction to begin.



Alex-Kofi Agyekum, an incumbent member of parliament for Mpohor extended his full support to John Sanie, the parliamentary candidate, and appealed to the electorates to vote for him and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Agyekum, who is also chairman of the sports committee in parliament, reemphasized the brotherhood between him and John Sanie, and pledged his full support to facilitate the development of the Mpohor district.



John Sanie, expressed appreciation to the electorates and Alex Kofi-Agyekum, promising to use consultations and dialogue to promote human and infrastructural development in the district.



Party supporters also praised Ignatius Asaah Mensah, DCE for Mpohor, and the constituency's council of elders, for working tirelessly to maintain unity in the party ahead of the December polls.



As party faithful celebrated a successful campaign launch, their desire to ensure massive victory for the NPP was strongly amplified to shake the political foundations of the Mpohor district.



Party supporters danced to gospel songs into the night, clothed with Npp colours. At the Mpohor Roman Catholic park, where the ceremony was held, it was also awashed with the party's symbols and souvenirs, with many patrons of the party joining the celebration.

