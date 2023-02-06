NPP Members, fmr executives in Asante Akim Central call for fresh polling station elections

Politics of Monday, 6 February 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Some key members and former polling station executives of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asante Akim Central constituency of the Ashanti Region have accused their immediate-past Constituency executives of having manipulated the polling station elections and compiled a fictitious album that serves their interests to the detriment of the party in the Constituency.



The aggrieved members, who say they have exhausted laid down processes within the party for seeking redress, are promising to take things into their own hands if fresh polling station elections are not held to rid the party register of fictitious names.



At a press conference held Sunday February 5, 2023, to express their grievances, the members, mainly former polling station executives, lamented the dwindling fortunes in the Constituency arising from the manipulation of former leaders of the party in the Constituency.



“Members of the press, on 20th February 2022, we invited you to the first press conference on this same subject to register our displeasure on how the Committee tasked to organize the Polling Station elections and the erstwhile Constituency Executive Committee manipulated and contrived the laid down rules set out by the NPP’s constitution to their advantage by conjuring a fictitious delegates’ album.



This act was not only a defilement of the constitution and traditions our party is known for among the Centre right all over the world, but also an insult to the loyal members of our Party, the discerning people of Asante Akyem Central who queued at the constituency party office at dawn to follow due process of picking forms to contest as polling station executives.



“We cannot continue to inhale from this miasmic environment of total disregard for party principles. We are therefore giving a period of two weeks to see and feel the response of our National Executives. If not, as mentioned earlier, we are justified by all standards to advise ourselves according as we all work hand in hand to break the 8,” they concluded.