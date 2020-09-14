Politics of Monday, 14 September 2020

NPP MPs lacked vision in Anyaa-Sowutuom – NDC Candidate

Aspiring MP for Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency, Emmanuel Adotey Allotey

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) aspiring Member of Parliament for the Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency in the Greater Accra Region has painted a dire state of the constituency.



Mr. Emmanuel Adotey Allotey said residents in most parts of the Constituency live in panic anytime it rains because floods are rampant.



“Residents in eight out of the 13 electoral areas in the Constituency cannot sleep when it rains because flooding is everywhere.”



Speaking on Onua FM’s Ghana Dadwene hosted by Nana Yaw Opare on Sunday, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the 2020 election said: “I want my job to speak for me as an MP in my next campaign because Anyaa Sowutuom is in Accra yet it is a deplorable area.”



Mr. Allotey stressed: “There is nothing there. No drains, no roads, no water in most of the place.”



“In abundance of water, they are thirsty because Weija Dam is closer to the constituency yet we don’t have water supply in most of the areas.”



The NDC man said “we don’t have a major hospital in the constituency. The NDC under John Mahama government built a hospital in Abasi but it has not been commissioned by this government”.



“We have had an MP for the past 20 years. It has been one party for 20 years but we are still in the same state. We have done one party for a long time in the constituency and we need someone who would change the place.”



Awoshie-Pokuasi Highway



The NDC PC said the NDC constructed the Awoshie-Pokuasi Highway to ease traffic on that side of the city but common maintenance and management have been a challenge to the current government.



“Look at the Awoshie-Pokuasi road. Common street lights [the NPP] can’t maintain. Common traffic lights they can’t maintain it. They can’t even weed the middle and prepare the road properly.”

