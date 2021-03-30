NPP MPs file motion to trigger probe into electoral violence since 1993

General News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

A motion has been filed by four members of the New Patriotic Party Caucus in Parliament requesting a full-scale probe into incidents of electoral violence in the country beginning from 1993.



The motion has reportedly been filed by Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh; Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin; Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta Akyea and the Akuapem South MP, Osei Bonsu Amoah.



The MPs are asking the legislative body to cause investigations into “alleged interference by some members of the security agencies and some vigilante groups before, during, and after presidential and general elections since 1993 resulting in injuries and loss of lives and make consequential recommendations.”



As part of their demands, the MPs are also asking parliament to investigate the recruitment of individuals into the nation's security agencies since 1993 to establish “the level of ethnic, regional and gender balance in the recruitment and appointment to such public offices and make appropriate recommendations.”



This development comes after some opposition MPs in the persons of; Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak, Mahama Ayariga, Alhassan Suhuyini, and James Agalga filed a similar motion on March 23, 2021, in which they asked the house to conduct an investigation specifically into election violence recorded during the 2020 general elections.



The NDC MPs in their motion asked Parliament to factor into its probe inappropriate interference by state security agencies during the election.



They insist that the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies in the country reneged on their duty to protect Ghanaians during the elections.



Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in a reaction described the motion by the Minority MPs as hypocritical.