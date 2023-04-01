NPP MP rushed to the hospital after being involved in an accident

General News of Saturday, 1 April 2023

An New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament was reportedly rushed to the hospital for emergency care after he was involved in an accident in the late hours of Friday, March 31, 2023.



According to a tweet shared by MyJoyOnline, video footage of an ambulance showed a parliamentarian being surrounded by medics purportedly preparing to transport the MP to the hospital.



“Vote on new tax bills: Unnamed NPP MP involved in what has been described as a serious accident brought to Parliament in an ambulance,” the post read.



GhanaWeb checks show that the said MP despite being involved in the accident was ferried in the ambulance to parliament to vote on three new revenue bills.



“Breaking News: An NPP is said to have collapsed (or had a car accident) in Parliament at a time a crucial vote is to be taken to decide the fate of a controversial bill seeking the imposition of new taxes on Ghanaians. Emergency nurses called in to help save the situation,” Citi FM journalist and lawyer, Richard Dela Sky tweeted.



Parliament approved all three bills despite stiff opposition from the minority caucus.



The bills which include the Excise Tax Stamp and Excise Duty amendment bills, Income Tax amendment bill and Growth and Sustainability levy bill were also roundly rejected by some business groups.





Breaking News: An NPP is said to have collapsed (or had a car accident) in Parliament at a time a crucial vote is to be taken to decide the fate of a controversial bill seeking the imposition of new taxes on Ghanaians. Emergency nurses called in to help save the situation. pic.twitter.com/HWa0ALSp58 — Richard Dela Sky (rD.s) (@RichardDelaSky) March 31, 2023

