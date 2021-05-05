NPP MP praises Jospong Group Boss

Politics of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for the Oforikrom Constituency in the Ashanti region, Dr. Emmanuel Marfo, has praised the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Dr Joseph Siaw-Agyepong, for the role Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), has made in improving sanitation.



According to him, ensuring sustainable waste management required a strong partnership between government and the private sector.

To this end, he commended Jospong Group of Companies for its partnership with the government to improve sanitation in the country.



Dr. Emmanuel Marfo said in the past “our forebears maintained good sanitation, therefore, it was incumbent on us to do same or even improve upon what they did,” Dr. Emmanuel Marfo exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on ’Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



The Kumasi compost plant brings to 7 out of the 16 recycling and compost plants the company is constructing in all the regions in Ghana.



With the exception of the completion of the Accra and Kumasi recycling and compost plants, work has already started on the plants in Western, Western North, Ahafo, Bono and Bono East Regions.