NPP MP calls out 10,000 people to join him demonstrate against Bibiani-Anhwiaso Bekwai Assembly

Regional News of Sunday, 8 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso Bekwai, Alfred Obeng-Boateng, has announced his decision to lead a demonstration against the assembly in his constituency.



According to the MP, the decision is motivated by the failure of the assembly to fulfil its obligation and mandate of providing basic social amenities.



“I invite all of you to come out and join me. All you need is a red arm-band on one arm or both arms. If you have red clothes, wear it and if you don’t have one, wear any other colour.



“We want to have about 10,000 participants and we want them to know how frustrated we are. It is not for Alfred Obeng-Boateng’s interest, the whole community is suffering from the neglect of the municipal assembly and so we have to send them a strong message on how we feel about their actions and inactions” the MP is reported to have announced at a press conference on Saturday, January 7, 2022.



The legislator noted that the assembly over the past two years has not only failed to invest in providing amenities but has seen attempts to sabotage his own efforts to bring development to the constituency.



“If for two years, 2021 and 2022, since we came into office, we cannot point to a single project that the municipality has done for the community except those I have used my person finances to do, then we have a legitimate reason to demonstrate.



“I have invested 19 billion old Ghana cedis in the constituency but all I get is deliberate sabotage from elements in the constituency through false claims in recorded audio files which are circulated in the municipality.



“If I do not have this constituency at heart, do you think I will invest these huge sums of money in it. Everyone who is 18 years and above is invited to join the demonstration, old ladies are invited” the NPP legislator is quoted in a publication by Asaaseradio.com sighted by GhanaWeb.



The aggrieved MP expressed hope that the demonstration will help send a signal to the seat of government about the failures of the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Assembly.



“We want to send a strong message to the Jubilee House so they get to know the reality on the ground and to draw their attention to the fact that certain person from the Bibiani-Anhwiaso Bekwai constituency who have access to them are deceiving them as far as the situation in the constituency is concerned,” Alfred Obeng-Boateng said.



GA/FNOQ