NPP Japan congratulates Akufo-Addo on his election as ECOWAS Chairman

Members of the NPP Japan

NPP Japan congratulates President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, on his unanimous election as ECOWAS chairman at the 57th ECOWAS Summit in Niamey, Niger on Monday, September 7, 2020.



With Ghana, a stable democratic state which has been actively contributing to the regional peace and stability, as the central figure and showing leadership in the fight against the global pandemic, NPP Japan was not surprised of the news of his elevation to the highest office of the regional body “ECOWAS”.



NPP Japan is sure that ECOWAS chairman, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, will further exert strong leadership for peace and prosperity in the ECOWAS region and beyond in the future.



NPP Japan will continue to cooperate with your excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, and to provide active support for the consolidation of peace and development in West Africa.



On this note, we wish you well on your new position as we also fight for your re-election in the December polls.

