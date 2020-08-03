Regional News of Monday, 3 August 2020

NPP Japan branch chairman donates to party and EC in Sunyani East

Dr. Benard Kusi-Oppong, the National chairman of the NPP Japan branch, a businessman and a renowned politician has made a donation of an undisclosed amount to the Sunyani East Constituency of the ruling New Patriotic Party to support the party’s effort to retain power in the fourth coming December elections.



Dr. Kusi-Oppong, a native of Penkwanse in the Sunyani East Constituency also took the opportunity to visit and donate food and drinks to some EC registration station workers including political party agents and security officers at Blue Gate registration centre and other voter registration centres within the constituency.



In a brief statement, he called on all citizens of Ghana who are 18 years and above with a sound mind to see this as a national duty and go out in their numbers and get registered while observing all the COVID-19 protocols as outlined by the EC and the state agencies responsible for the control of this pandemic.



With 6th August, 2020, being the last day of registration, he reminded those who are yet to get their names unto the voters register to do so as soon as possible since we are in the final phase of the voter’s registration organized by the electoral commission.



Dr. Kusi-Oppong entreated all Ghanaians to be vigilant and good citizens in the registration process by fishing out suspected foreigners, who through connivance with bad compatriots, may want to register and vote in the upcoming general elections.



With the massive infrastructure and flagship programmes aimed at alleviating poverty and putting money in the pockets of Ghanaians, he reminded the good people of Ghana to vote massively for the Nana-Bawumia ticket come December 7th. He described Nana Addo as a selfless leader ordained by God for Ghana at this special time.





