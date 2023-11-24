NPP General Secretary sent me cash birthday gift a day after dismissal - Hopeson Adorye

Politics of Friday, 24 November 2023

One-time New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Kpone Katamanso Constituency, Hopeson Adorye, has disclosed maintaining a cordial relationship with the party's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.



In an appearance on Accra-based Okay FM to discuss the fallout from the forfeiture of his membership of the NPP along with three others, Adorye said: "On Tuesday, the General Secretary sent me money for my birthday.”



Kodua signed off the letter that meant Adorye, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Boniface Abubakar Saddique and Nana Ohene Ntow, could no longer hold themselves as members of the governing party.



The quartet were deemed to have breached the party's position of supporting the presidential candidature of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia instead of former NPP aspirant Alan Kyerematen.



Adorye in his first reaction to the forfeiture notice posted on Facebook thus: "Afrafranto birthday party in New York tonight."



The four were key members of the Alan Kyerematen presidential flagbearer campaign which ended after the NPP super delegates conference of August 26.



Alan subsequently resigned from the party and formed the 'Movement for Change,' on whose wings he intends to contest in the 2024 presidential elections.



