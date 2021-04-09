NPP Gen. Sec. position: ‘Matured’ Obiri Boahen to vie for John Boadu’s seat

General News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Obiri Boahen, the current Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, has confirmed that he will contest for the substantive General Secretary seat when the next elections are held for national executives of the ruling party.



He cited his political maturity and historic two consecutive terms in the deputy role as the main reasons for his decision – which he says remains an intention till the party opens campaigning for positions.



“I have evinced an intention and in the fulfilment of that when the ban is lifted, I will contest for the position of the General Secretary,” he told Evans Mensah, host of Joy FM’s news program Top Story on April 7.



“I have evinced an intention, the ban has not been lifted but when the ban is lifted, I will contest for the position of the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party.”



Asked about what made him feel suited for the post, he explained: “Certainly in the fullness of time, you will appreciate that, I have been the deputy General Secretary for two terms, the first time in the history of our tradition that an individual has occupied that position for two terms.



“And certainly I am matured enough to be the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party and certainly I will contest for that position when the ban is lifted,” he stressed.



He said he will contest for the position irrespective of plans by the substantive Secretary, John Boadu. Boadu, a one-time National Organizer combined his position with that of General Secretary when Kwabena Agyapong was suspended years ago.



He subsequently contested for the General Secretary position and won a full mandate which will end with the next election of national executives; to date, he has not spoken about whether or not he will seek re-election.



The issue of 2024 flagbearership has seized the party in recent times as leading members clash over whether or not the ethnic identity of a candidate should be a major consideration in picking a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.