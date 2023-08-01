NPP Flagbearership has become so cheap that everybody wants to contest - Maurice Ampaw

General News of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has slammed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for failing to ensure that only serious people contest in the party’s presidential primaries to choose its candidate for the 2024 election.



According to him, becoming a presidential candidate in the party has been downgraded to a point where any individual can choose to contest.



Speaking in a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, the lawyer added that some of the persons contesting in the race should have saved their money because there is no way they can become the leader of the NPP.



“The NPP wants to select their flagbearer for the 2024 elections. This is the only party where becoming a flagbearer has become so cheap that everybody wants to become one.



“The 10 people contesting in the race can't even do a self-assessment for some of them to know that they are not worthy. As a human being, you must be able to assess that there is no way you are going to win the flagebearship race so you don’t waste your money contesting,” he said in Twi.



He added that 7 out of the 10 people contesting are at the end of their political careers and there was no need for them to contest.



“Most of the 10 people contesting are pensioners. You (some contenders) know that your political careers are over.



“Some of these contenders who have picked forms to contest, six or seven are ex-ministers whose eras are over. You served under Kufuor, you served under Akufo-Addo and you benefited,” he said.



Ampaw added that some of the people who would be contesting in the race have made themselves laughingstocks.



10 people would be contesting in the NPP presidential primaries which are slated for August and November 2023.



A super delegate conference would be held in August 2023 to reduce the number of contenders to five while the main primaries would be held in November 2023 to choose the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



The ten candidates include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.



