NPP Flagbearer race: Western North falls for Afriyie Akoto

Politics of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Some delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western North Region of Ghana have pledged to reward Dr. Owusu Afriyie, for making a positive impact in their lives.



According to the delegates, the impact of the government’s flagship project, Planting for Food and Jobs (Pf&J) on their lives as well as smallholder farmers in the region, was so incredible that poverty levels in the region have drastically reduced. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto spearheaded the implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs project.



They are also of the view that Dr. Akoto’s contribution to the party in the region is unmatched. Therefore, it was proper to appreciate him with their votes when the party goes to the polls (Super Delegates Conference) on August 26, 2023, to elect five candidates for the December showdown.



The delegates made the pledge when they paid a courtesy call on Dr. Akoto at his Kumasi residence last Saturday.



The delegates made up of Polling Station Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, Constituency Executives and Regional Executives were drawn from Aowin, Suaman, Bibiani-Anhwiaso Bekwai, Sefwi Wiaso, Sefwi Akontombra, Juaboso, Bodi, Bia West, and Bia East constituencies.



A former Deputy Western Region Organiser of the NPP, Juliana Aidoo (a.k. Obaa Akua) said in an interview that “their affection for Dr. Akoto needs no introduction”.



“Dr. Akoto has been with us for so many years. His ties with the party in Western North Region even deepened when he became the Minister of Food and Agriculture. He has been so supportive of the party. Under his watch as Minister for Food and Agriculture, he transformed so many lives. Where we have gotten to as a party and a country, we need a practically oriented person to turn things around. Dr Akoto has demonstrated that. That is why all of us have endorsed him and pledged to work tirelessly to get more delegates for vote for him”, she noted.



She added “let no one cross his path. Dr. Afriyie Akoto is the only candidate who perfectly understands the structures of the party and can change things around for the betterment of all”.



Having experienced the impactful hands of Dr. Akoto, the delegates, according to Obaa Akua, are convinced that he is the only candidate who practically possesses the means to turn around the fortunes of the UP tradition and the Ghanaian economy around.



She urged all to rally around Dr. Afriyie Akoto to save the NPP and the Ghanaian economy.