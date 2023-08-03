NPP Flagbearer race: More endorsements pour in for Afriyie Akoto

Politics of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

In a show of overwhelming support, many Constituency Chairmen in the Greater Accra Region have endorsed Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)l, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, in his bid to become the leader of the party in next year’s presidential and parliamentary election.



The constituencies including Ashaiman, La Dadekotopon, Shai Osodoku, and Prampram have publicly and undoubtedly shown their unwavering support for Dr. Akoto’s candidacy.



They openly pledged their support for him when he embarked on a regional tour of the Greater Accra Region.



According to the Constituency Chairmen, they believe that the former Minister of Agriculture is the best candidate by all standards to lead the party to retain power in the 2024 election.



“A word to a wise is enough, look at your present living condition and vote for a candidate who when he becomes President will create the needed condition for you to add value to your life. That leader is no other than Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto. In the upcoming Special Voting exercise, I, as the Chairman, will do as you, the delegates say. Once you say I should vote for Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, I will. I believe in his competence. Therefore, he will have my vote. As you’ve asked me to vote for Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, on 26th August 2023, I also urge you to vote massively for him during the National Congress come November 4, 2023. He’s the right man to lead the NPP to victory,” the La Dadekotopon Chairman Kingsley Samuel Addison said.



“Honourable, what the delegates in Ashaiman are saying is that, just as the Bible says, God can do all things except to praise himself. In the same way, we believe you, and we know you can do everything but not to praise yourself. So, the delegates in Ashaiman say I should tell you that they will praise you for all you have done for the party and Ghana, on August 26 during the Special Congress and at the main election on November 4, 2023,” Ashaiman Constituency NPP Chairman, Gbeku Amanor said to a thunderous applause from the delegates.



For his part, the Shai Osudoku Chairman Francis Kwabena Martey said, “Dr. Owusu Afriyie has demonstrated beyond doubt that he’s more than capable of leading this country to the land of prosperity. We can’t get it wrong with this election. The right candidate to lead the NPP to break the 8-year governance cycle is Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto. He has a great vision for Ghana, and the little we can do to support him is to vote massively for him to win the Flagbearer race. I will vote for him during the Special Delegates Congress, and I urge you to also do the same come November 4, 2023,”



A total of 10 aspirants contesting the flagbearer race have successfully gone through vetting and have gone ahead to ballot for their positions on the ballot paper for the election.



They are a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Minister of Energy, Mr Boakye Agyarko; former NPP General Secretary and presidential spokesperson, Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong, Mr Francis Addai-Ni­moh; former Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku.



The rest are Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; former Minis­ter of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen; former Min­ister of Justice and Attorney Gen­eral, Mr Joe Ghartey; energy expert, Mr Kwadwo Opoku and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



A Special Delegates Congress will he held on August 26, 2023, to select five of the presidential aspirants.



The top five aspirants will then contest for the flagbearer slot on November 4, 2023, to elect one to lead the party in the 2024 general election.