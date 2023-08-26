NPP Flagbearer elections: Some aspirants may fall sick after declaration of results - Kwesi Pratt

Politics of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Kwesi Pratt, Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, has predicted the range of reactions that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirants may exhibit after the Special Delegates Congress on August 26.



Sharing his insights during his appearance on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show, Pratt anticipates that all aspirants will gauge their levels of popularity on Saturday.



He added that some may receive a number of votes that returning to their families could prove challenging once results are announced.



While refraining from naming individuals, he indicated that some aspirants, despite his advice to the contrary, may find themselves disheartened due to their election outcomes.



“On voting day, when some aspirant see the number of votes they garnered, they will be greatly sorrowful...Some will even fall sick", he shared amid laughter.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to hold its Super Delegates Conference, aimed at reducing the pool of contenders vying for the party's presidential candidacy in the upcoming 2024 general election.



Ten candidates are set to participate in the race, with the objective of selecting five candidates who will proceed to another round of voting in November. The final round will determine the substantive candidate for the presidential election.



