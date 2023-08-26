NPP Flagbearer elections: Heavy security at Ashanti Region voting centre

Politics of Saturday, 26 August 2023

In the wake of violence, rigging, and disorientation during elections, law enforcement officials have been spotted at the Ashanti Region voting center for the NPP Flagbearer elections.



They arrived in the wee hours of Saturday, August 26, 2023, to ensure that there was law and order as votes were cast.



Some security officers were positioned at the entrance of the voting centre while others ushered voters to seats as they waited for the voting process to begin.



It is very evident that the ambiance left no room for tomfoolery, disorganization as well and disorientation at the voting centre.



