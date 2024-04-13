NPP Ejisu Primaries: Standoff as aspirant Kwabena Boateng accuses delegate of 'double voting'

Politics of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One of the contestants in the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary primary, Kwabena Boateng, has accused the party and Electoral Commission (EC) of allowing double voting in the ongoing parliamentary primary at Ejisu.



Kwabena Boateng was seen pointing hands at one of the delegates, saying, “He has been seen, the witnesses are there. He is in red.”



A journalist in a video shared by Asaase Radio, while giving his commentary, narrated that some chaos erupted during the voting process as Kwabena Boateng raised concerns over double voting.



Prior to Kwabena Boateng’s reactions, Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), whose wife is a contestant in the party's parliamentary primary, had expressed deep concern over the voting process.



Abronye alleged that there has been collusion between the Electoral Commission and the constituency chairman, who is also part of the election committee, to unfairly tilt support in favour of a specific candidate among the nine contenders.



The governing NPP is conducting the parliamentary primary to select a candidate ahead of a by-election.



The by-election in the Ejisu Constituency was necessitated by the unfortunate passing of the Member of Parliament for that constituency, John Kumah, on March 7, 2024.



All nine aspirants for the April 13, 2024, internal poll were cleared by the vetting committee on April 6. They had picked up forms to contest the NPP parliamentary primary for the Ejisu constituency since the party opened nominations on April 2, 2024.



NAY/BB



