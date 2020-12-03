Diasporian News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

NPP Denmark donates to it's adopted constituencies

The branch’s women’s wing also donated an Ghc5000 to the national women wing

The Denmark branch of the new patriotic party (NPP Denmark) has presented cash donations to the branch’s adopted constituencies for this year’s elections at the party’s headquarters.



The constituencies are Yendi in the northern region, Amenfi Central in the western region and Fanteakwa north in the eastern region. Ms. Scholastica Abena Nsowah, Midtjylland chapter chairperson and Ms. Patricia Oppong, a former deputy women’s organizer of the branch made the presentation on behalf of the branch. Director of International Affairs of the party, Mr. Emmanuel Attafuah Danso and Dr. Oppong Kusi, Chairman for Japan branch and a member of the 2020 campaign team sub-committee on external affairs, were present to oversee the presentation.



In making the presentation, the two ladies said “we are here today on behalf of Chairman Kennedy Adjei and the entire membership of NPP-Denmark to make cash donations to our three adopted constituencies for the impending elections. With the elections less than two weeks away, it is our hope this token of support will go a long way in boosting your campaigns to win your respective seats for our great party”.



They further expressed how members of Denmark branch are greatly impressed with the transformation taking place in the country under the able leadership of President Akufo-Addo and H. E. Vice President Dr. Mahmoud Bawumia. They were hopeful that Ghanaians will once again vote massively for our great party to continue the good works being done across the country. An amount of 10000 Ghs was then duly donated to the representatives of each of the constituencies.



On behalf of the National Chairman, Rt. Hon. Freddie W. A. Blay and the entire leadership of the party, Director Attafuah Danso was full of praise for our contribution to the party’s cause recounting the branch’s contributions in the past electoral cycles as well as towards the fight against covid-19 pandemic. He thanked the leadership and members of NPP-Denmark for the generous donation at this crucial stage of the campaign. He was impressed with both the quantum and timing of the donation and assured that the donation will be put to good use to ensure victory for the party.



In another ceremony, the branch’s women’s wing donated an amount of 5000 Ghs to the national women organizer, Kate Gyamfua, to support her effort in mobilizing women to vote for the party.

