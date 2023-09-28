NPP Delta Force member narrates how group skipped police arrest by repainting operation van

Politics of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Delta Force, a vigilante group formerly affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), recently released a video broadcast in which its purported leader revealed a dramatic escape from police arrest years back.



In the broadcast, the Delta Force members shed light on their deep-rooted connection to the NPP and the sacrifices they have made for the party over the years.



The spokesperson recounted a specific incident where they had traveled to Techiman and faced difficulties arranging transportation to the location.



He stated, "The reason why we want Kennedy Agyapong is that we have followed the party for a very long time. I remember us going to Techiman, and we couldn't even find a vehicle to transport us to the place.



"Honorable Ken gave us a Chevrolett that was painted yellow. That was the car we used to travel to Techiman Keseimu. Upon our return, the police were looking for us, so we had to repaint the car from yellow to black and hide it in the garage."



The rebarned group, also explained their reasons for supporting Kennedy Agyapong's presidential bid.



According to them, despite their sacrifices, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo disappointed and neglected them after winning power and that his call for delegates to vote for Vice President Dr. Mahamamudu Bawumia makes them angry.



In the video, the spokesman stated: "It pains my soul, and I feel sad about it because there is a proverbial statement that goes, 'If an old man dies and is replaced by another old man, it is just a postponement of the funeral.'"



In April 2019, Delta Force was officially dissolved after the leader at the time, Kwadwo Bamba explained that, the group was heeding to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s call for all such groups to halt their operations.



“Officially, there is no group like Delta Force again in the NPP. After series of meetings with party leadership, we have agreed to disband the group to bring peace, but all members are still part of the NPP,” he said in an interview on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



Delta Force dominated the news in 2017 after the group stormed the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council to physically drag out a Security Liaison appointed by President Akufo-Addo.



The group, made up of well-built men, subsequently laid siege on a Circuit Court to free thirteen (13) of its members who were standing trial for conspiracy, assault and causing damage to office property.



Kwadwo Bamba, at the time of the disbanding, had been elected Deputy Director of Operations of the NPP youth wing.



He had vowed that never again will anyone see any grouping in the name of Delta Force conducting any vigilante activities in the country ahead of the 2020 elections.









