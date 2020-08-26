General News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

NPP Delivery Tracker Fact-checked: 31 out of the 66 urban roads already completed in Sekondi Takoradi

Results of a fact-check conducted on #As3mYiDziKa on Connect FM 97.1MHz in Takoradi indicate that 31 out of the 66 urban roads completed in Sekondi-Takoradi Metro on the delivery tracker were duplicated. Only 4 of the 66 were not duplicated.



Interestingly, there was one project titled unknown road.



The data, however, could no longer be accessed after the Member of Parliament for Sekondi, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, was engaged on TV3’s New Day on the issue.



The team has done another on the urban roads completed in Cape Coast Metro.



Out of the 7 completed urban road projects, 3 of them are duplicated.

