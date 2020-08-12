Politics of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: Eric Obeng Boateng , Contributor

NPP: Defeated candidate urges support for winning candidates

Prof Tina Abrefa-Gyan has called for a united front for the 2020 elections

Prof Tina Abrefa-Gyan an aspirant at the just ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries for Wenchi Constituency has on behalf of other defeated candidates pledged their unflinching support for the winning candidates across the country.



She said losing an election should not discourage you from working hard to support the winning candidates.



Speaking to the media at Berekum on Sunday she appealed to her teeming supporters and sympathizers to rally behind the winning candidate for Wenchi Prof George Gyan Baffour and all other parliamentary candidates in Ghana.



The Bono Regional Secretariat led by Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye on Sunday held a meeting to reconcile attempted aspirants and the parliamentary candidates for the various Constituencies in the region ahead of the 2020 elections.



The meeting was to foster unity among failed aspirants and the parliamentary candidates where they have signed the code of conduct and a roadmap to ensure hard work and unity going into the elections.



Present at the meeting were the Bono regional minister Hon Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson, Municipal and District Chief Executives, Members of Parliaments, Regional party executives, Constituency Chairmen among party sympathizers.



Prof Tina Abrefa-Gyan added that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo needs more Parliamentarians to pursue his agenda of transforming Ghana.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.