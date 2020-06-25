Politics of Thursday, 25 June 2020

NPP Decides: Adomako Kissi reveals how he won at Anyaa Sowutuom

Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi, the NPP parliamentary candidate who won the Parliamentary race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Anyaa-Sowutuom constituency has shared reasons why he was voted for by the delegates.



In an interview with Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he disclosed: “The delegates considered how I have lived with them more than my message. Largely, during the campaign, I made them aware of what I will do when I am voted for. And I think considering the depth and breadth of the policies, they voted for me.



On the other hand, I lost in the 2015 elections but I didn’t give up. I have been active since then. So that gave me some level of leverage”.



He noted that he was impressed by his win especially because he was able to compete with others who were serving in power and still won.



Dr. Adomako Kissi furthered that he was grateful to all the delegates who showed their support.



“God being so kind and the delegates considering my good works, they have crowned me with the win and I cannot seem to stop saying thank you to them. I will soon start moving to them to thank them and also discuss the way forward”, he added.



Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi won the Anyaa Sowutuom primaries with 324 votes in the contest which was with four other candidates including the current Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Dr. Emmanuel Lamptey.



The incumbent Member of Parliament, Mrs. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey pulled out of this year’s race after holding the seat for 12 years.





