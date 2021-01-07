Diasporian News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: Eric Obeng Boateng, Contributor

NPP China branch congratulates President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana with NPP China branch

The executives of China NPP Branch has congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his victory in the last presidential election conducted in this country.



The executives which was led by their chairman in the name of Mr Ben Owusu Achiaw and assisted by the campaign committee chairman Dr Koranteng Collins Osei with massive support from NPP China members.



We prayed for the President and the government and asked that God guide them to continue to implement policies and programmes for the betterment of the people in his second tenure and the NPP China branch is ready to help.



“We pray that the country remains peaceful because the world is watching us”, Mr Ben said, adding that God will help the nation sail through the challenges successfully.



The Chairman also submitted the NPP CHINA 2020 campaign report to the President.



Because of the good work the NPP government lead by you, President-elect Nana Addo did we the China branch also adapted constituencies like Hohoe, Suhum, Agona East with financial support, branded party T-shirt, balls, motorbikers etc to help in last year campaign also we donated a brand new Toyota pick up to the NPP national campaign team to help them spread the good work to the citizens of this country, he added.



Mr Ben Owusu Achiaw gave the congratulatory message when the NPP China branch visited President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra last Friday.



President Akufo-Addo said it was incumbent on political party leaders to ensure the prevailing peace and stability in the country was sustained and also thanked the China branch for the support they always bring to the party also asked God to bless them.



I will make sure we still enjoy the peace we are having in this country after election and edge them to talk about peace anyway they find themselves



According to President Akufo-Addo, “nothing bad should happen during our time as political leaders” adding that “all I need is for people like you to also support me through advice, encouragement and anything that will help me achieve that”.



Other dignitaries that graced the occasion were Ambassador H.E Edward Boateng, ambassador of Ghana to China and his deputy Ambassador H.E Charles Dwamena, Hon Emmanuel Atefua-Danso, Director of international affairs NPP, NPP China executives including 1st and 2nd vice-chairmen, Hon. Gyau Tawiah Andrew, Dr Frank Amankona, Hon. Abbey Patrick- Branch Secretary; Hon. Eric Boakye Godbless, China Branch Treasurer, Hon. Victoria Owusu-Achiaw, China Branch Women’s organizer, Ms, Hilda Asomani, Deputy Women’s organizer all

