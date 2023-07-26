NPP, China Communist Party extend generous aid to flood-affected victims in Volta Region

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: Eric Owusu, Contributor

The National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) delivered a heartfelt speech during the donation of material support by the Communist Party of China (CPC) through the Chinese Embassy to the flood-affected victims in the Volta Region.



The event showcased the unwavering friendship and cooperation between Ghana and China as they joined hands to provide much-needed aid to those impacted by the recent natural calamities.



Addressing the gathering, the National Chairman expressed profound gratitude to the CPC for their generous contribution.



He emphasized the significance of this gesture, stating, "This is a testament to the deep-rooted friendship between the NPP and the CPC and by extension our two countries. It is a bond that grows stronger with each passing year."



He highlighted the spirit of unity and compassion that should guide the response to such disasters, urging communities to set aside their differences and extend support to one another.



"Natural calamities like the floods that hit Ho and Keta and other areas in the region remind us to come together, setting aside our differences and extending a hand of support to one another. Today, we exemplify the spirit of cooperation and friendship between our nations," he asserted.



Reiterating the NPP's commitment to assisting those affected, he reassured the victims that they are not alone in their journey of recovery.



The NPP, in collaboration with local authorities and relief organizations, pledged to ensure that assistance reaches every affected individual and family without delay.



In addition to immediate relief efforts, the National Chairman emphasized the importance of long-term solutions to mitigate future disaster impacts.

The NPP expressed its dedication to supporting the government in enhancing infrastructure and implementing measures to build resilience in flood-prone areas.



The event was attended by dignitaries including His Excellency Ambassador Lu Kun, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Ghana; Dr. Charles Dwamena, National Treasurer of the NPP; Mr. Kwame Kyeretwie-Amponsah, External Affairs Director; Mr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister; Mr. Makafui Woanya, Volta Regional Chairman of the NPP; Mr. Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive; constituency chairpersons, traditional leaders, and representatives from the media.