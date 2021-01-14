General News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

NPP Ashanti footsoldiers present names of 13 persons to President Akufo-Addo for appointment

The Ashanti Regional Chapter of the Alliance For Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA) has released a press statement, asking the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider thirteen deserving and qualified hardworking footsoldiers from the region for appointments in his next government.



It is a well-established fact that Ashanti Region single-handedly saved NPP from losing the 2020 elections by securing about 1.7 million votes and according to the press statement this great feat was made possible through the diligence of party footsoldiers in the region.



The group is therefore calling on the President to consider 13 names who are duly qualified for appointments in the various positions of Chief Executive Officers, Deputy Chief Executive Officers, Executive Directors, Deputy Executive Directors, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives.



The group hopefully believe with these appointments the grassroots politics in Ashanti Region will be fortified, well resourced and better positioned for more positive works in the 2024 general elections and in effect help NPP go beyond 8 years in governance.



PRESS RELEASE



ASHANTI FOOTSOLDIERS RECOMMEND 13 DESERVING YOUTH LEADERS/FOOTSOLDIERS FOR APPOINTMENT.



Date: 14th January, 2021



1. Justin Kodua Frimpong 2. Dennis Kwakwa 3. Nelson Owusu-Ansah 4. Keskine Owusu Poku 5. Micheal Essel-Mills 6. Victor Osei-Poku 7. Lily Appiah 8. Kabore Awudu Moro 9. Raphael Sarfo Patrick 10. Yaw Opoku Mensah 11. Richard Boadi Soadwa 12. Saalim Mansuru Bamba 13. George Adjei



Following the call by the Alliance For Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA) for the recognition of footsoldiers and the appointment of same into government, AFFA-Ashanti Region wishes to recommend the above distinguished youth leaders and footsoldiers in the Ashanti Region for recognition and appointments.



While at that, we wish to recall the role Ashanti Region played in the 2020 elections and the need to reward the hardworking footsoldiers who made the numbers attained from the region possible. Where it mattered most, some gallant youth leaders sacrificed sleep and sweat to secure the about 1.7 million votes NPP had from the region.



As the call for ministerial appointments for our gallant leaders have been well received, we seek also to call the attention of leadership to the fact that the youth who led our campaign in the region (visited the hinterlands, communicated for the party day and night, embarked on outreach programs, policed the ballots, received different levels of threat, etc.) are equally qualified (educated and certified) for Chief Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive positions.



We must emphasize that though the list is not exhaustive, their selflessness and dedication to the course of the NPP was very apparent in the heat of the 2020 campaign. In most cases, they were the people that the grassroot could fall on. They are known, their voices are familiar, they were heard, and are also known to have led the youth and communication front in Ashanti Region.



We are of a firm hope that with these people in appointive positions, the grassroot of the party in Ashanti Region will be energised and well-resourced from greater works in 2024. It will also serve as a great motivation to many of us our hardwork will one day be rewarded.



We pray our appeal is warmly received.



Signed



Cc: •Office of the President •Office of the Vice President •Office of the Chief of Staff •National Executives(NPP) •Ashanti Regional Executives(NPP) •All Mainstream Media Outlets •All Online Media Outlets



For further details and subsequent interviews the media can contact:



1. Nana Kwadwo Boakye(Member, Ashanti Footsoldiers) Contact: 0240293262



2. Ampong(Member, Ashanti Footsoldiers) Contact: 0246838716



3. Kyei(Member, Ashanti Footsoldiers) Contact: 0246080960



