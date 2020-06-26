You are here: HomeNews2020 06 26Article 990823

Politics of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

NPP Ashanti Regional Vice Chairman dead

The Ashanti regional NPP’s 2nd vice Chairman, Mr. Sam Cudjoe has passed on.

The NPP official, according to sources died after a short ailment.

Sam Cudjoe had been a long-serving Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP, before rising to become the 2nd Vice Chair.

More soon….

