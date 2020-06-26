Politics of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

NPP Ashanti Regional Vice Chairman dead

The Ashanti regional NPP’s 2nd vice Chairman, Mr. Sam Cudjoe has passed on.



The NPP official, according to sources died after a short ailment.



Sam Cudjoe had been a long-serving Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP, before rising to become the 2nd Vice Chair.



More soon….

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.