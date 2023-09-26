NPP Ashanti Region leadership orders removal of Alan's campaign materials

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

In the wake of Alan Kyerematen's recent resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the party's leadership in the Ashanti Region has issued a directive to all regional chairpersons in the 47 constituencies to promptly remove all campaign materials, including posters, banners, and flyers, bearing Kyerematen's image and name from their party offices.



The memo, dated September 25, was signed by Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, and was addressed to all constituency chairpersons in the region.



The party's stance is that Kyerematen's campaign materials are no longer relevant at their party offices due to his decision to resign from the NPP.



"In view of Hon. Alan Kyerematen’s resignation from the party, all his posters, banners, flyers, and paraphernalia at our party offices in all the constituencies must be removed with immediate effect. Once he has forfeited his membership, it is just right and fair that these items are removed from our offices," the memo signed by Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) stated.



Alan Kyerematen officially resigned from the New Patriotic Party on Monday, a little over a month after withdrawing from the party's flagbearer race.



He has since declared his intention to contest the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.



During a media engagement on Monday, Kyerematen reassured the NPP's rank and file of his commitment to the party's founding principles and ideals.



He expressed his belief that his decision to run as an independent candidate would not harm the NPP but rather provide an opportunity for the party to participate in a government of national unity.



"I wish to use this opportunity to assure the rank and file of the NPP that I still very much cherish my relationship with you and I am committed to the ideals of the founding fathers of the party.



"My decision to contest as an independent candidate will not destroy the NPP, but rather provide the party an opportunity to participate in a government of national unity," he stated.



