NPP Ashanti: One in critical condition as Manaf Ibrahim, MCE followers renew rivalry amidst gunshots

Manaf Ibrahim is a former Director of Political Affairs at the Presidency

Tension is mounting at Asokore Mampong Constituency in the Ashanti following a clash between followers of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Alidu Seidu and former Director of Political Affairs at the Presidency, Manaf Ibrahim at Aboabo No 2.



Gunshots were fired leaving one person in critical condition after the clash.



A member of Manaf Ibrahim team Mohammed Muntala who narrated the incident to Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo explained that the MCE for Asokore Mampong allegedly ordered hooligans to disrupt Manaf Ibrahim’s community engagement program around 7pm on Thursday, August 27, 2020.



“Manaf Ibrahim is embarking on community engagement to address the people on a number of issues. We started the announcement last week about community engagement at Aboabo No 2 and the venue was announced. Just today we heard that Hon Alidu Seidu team will also have a program at the same place of Manaf Ibrahim,” he said.



“When Manaf Ibrahim’s community engagement was ongoing, Hon Alidu Seidu team came there to disrupt the community engagement. Tempers were high and it brought the clash between the two teams”.



All efforts to talk to MCE for Asokore Mampong Alidu Seidu proved futile.



Background



There has been a bad blood between the two members of the governing NPP which was escalated when Manaf Ibrahim secured injunction from the High Court in Kumasi to restrain the party from going ahead with its Extraordinary Delegates Conference with Alidu Seidu going unopposed last year.



The Vetting Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had disqualified Manaf Ibrahim, leaving Alidu Seidu, who is also the Asokore Mampong Municipal Chief Executive as the sole contender for the Asawasi slot.



The party however endorsed Alidu Seidu through popular acclamation despite the court injunction.



Alidu Seidu was the NPP’s candidate for Asawasi in the 2016 parliamentary election where he lost to the National Democratic Congress’ candidate, Alhaji Mubarak Muntaka who has been the Member of Parliament for the area since 2005.

