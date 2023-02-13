You are here: HomeNews2023 02 13Article 1712966

Politics of Monday, 13 February 2023

Disclaimer

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

NPP: Akwatia constituency chair defeated by one vote

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Yakubu Osman is the longest serving chairman of the NPP in the Akwatia Constituency Yakubu Osman is the longest serving chairman of the NPP in the Akwatia Constituency

The longest-serving constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Akwatia constituency, Yakubu Osman, popularly known as Baba, has lost his position.

He was defeated with just a single vote by Fred Addo who polled 299 as against the 298 garnered by Baba.

Eugene Acheampong, who faced two opponents for the secretary position, received 300 votes, while his opponents Yaw Opoku Agyei and Michael Boadu received 245 and 20 votes, respectively.


The newly elected executives were tasked with uniting the party at the grassroots level so that they could work to keep the NPP in power in 2024.

The call came from the Eastern regional executives after the newly elected executives in the constituency were sworn in on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Chairman

Baba – 298
Addo – 299

Rejected – 1

1st Vice

Kojo Mensah – 279
Samuel – 319


2nd Vice

Kojo Anthony – 249
Ebenezer Kwaku – 37
Kwasi Boapim -312
Rejected -1

Secretary

Eugene Acheampong – 330
Yaw Opoku Agyei – 245
Michael Boadu – 20

Assistant Secretary

Adams R. Atokorah – 363
Otu Paul – 234
Salisu Awudu – 34
Rejected – 2

Treasurer

Asumadu Solomon -308
Isaac Osei Appiah – 291

Organizer

Kwadwo Owusu – 293
Jones Awuku – 304

Women Organizer

Grace Boateng – 264
Mary Appiah – 338
Vivian Afful

Youth Organizer

Tamimu Buhari – 328
Richard Owusu – 270

Nasara Coordinator

Alhaji Abdul – Latif – 321
Abukari Adams – 277

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment