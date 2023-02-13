NPP: Akwatia constituency chair defeated by one vote

Politics of Monday, 13 February 2023
Source: rainbowradioonline.com
The longest-serving constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Akwatia constituency, Yakubu Osman, popularly known as Baba, has lost his position.
He was defeated with just a single vote by Fred Addo who polled 299 as against the 298 garnered by Baba.
Eugene Acheampong, who faced two opponents for the secretary position, received 300 votes, while his opponents Yaw Opoku Agyei and Michael Boadu received 245 and 20 votes, respectively.
The newly elected executives were tasked with uniting the party at the grassroots level so that they could work to keep the NPP in power in 2024.
The call came from the Eastern regional executives after the newly elected executives in the constituency were sworn in on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
Chairman
Baba – 298
Addo – 299
Rejected – 1
1st Vice
Kojo Mensah – 279
Samuel – 319
2nd Vice
Kojo Anthony – 249
Ebenezer Kwaku – 37
Kwasi Boapim -312
Rejected -1
Secretary
Eugene Acheampong – 330
Yaw Opoku Agyei – 245
Michael Boadu – 20
Assistant Secretary
Adams R. Atokorah – 363
Otu Paul – 234
Salisu Awudu – 34
Rejected – 2
Treasurer
Asumadu Solomon -308
Isaac Osei Appiah – 291
Organizer
Kwadwo Owusu – 293
Jones Awuku – 304
Women Organizer
Grace Boateng – 264
Mary Appiah – 338
Vivian Afful
Youth Organizer
Tamimu Buhari – 328
Richard Owusu – 270
Nasara Coordinator
Alhaji Abdul – Latif – 321
Abukari Adams – 277