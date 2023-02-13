NPP: Akwatia constituency chair defeated by one vote

Politics of Monday, 13 February 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The longest-serving constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Akwatia constituency, Yakubu Osman, popularly known as Baba, has lost his position.



He was defeated with just a single vote by Fred Addo who polled 299 as against the 298 garnered by Baba.



Eugene Acheampong, who faced two opponents for the secretary position, received 300 votes, while his opponents Yaw Opoku Agyei and Michael Boadu received 245 and 20 votes, respectively.





The newly elected executives were tasked with uniting the party at the grassroots level so that they could work to keep the NPP in power in 2024.



The call came from the Eastern regional executives after the newly elected executives in the constituency were sworn in on Saturday, February 11, 2023.



Chairman



Baba – 298

Addo – 299



Rejected – 1



1st Vice



Kojo Mensah – 279

Samuel – 319





2nd Vice



Kojo Anthony – 249

Ebenezer Kwaku – 37

Kwasi Boapim -312

Rejected -1



Secretary



Eugene Acheampong – 330

Yaw Opoku Agyei – 245

Michael Boadu – 20



Assistant Secretary



Adams R. Atokorah – 363

Otu Paul – 234

Salisu Awudu – 34

Rejected – 2



Treasurer



Asumadu Solomon -308

Isaac Osei Appiah – 291



Organizer



Kwadwo Owusu – 293

Jones Awuku – 304



Women Organizer



Grace Boateng – 264

Mary Appiah – 338

Vivian Afful



Youth Organizer



Tamimu Buhari – 328

Richard Owusu – 270



Nasara Coordinator



Alhaji Abdul – Latif – 321

Abukari Adams – 277