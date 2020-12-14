Regional News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: Raymond Ablorh, Contributor

NPP, Akufo-Addo may reward MP-elect Farouk Aliu Mahama for setting records - Kotomah

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama (Left) and Issahaku Kotomah (Right)

The poor performance of many New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidates in the 2020 elections has made it necessary for the party to appreciate how some of their top candidates performed to inspire the rank and file of the party to work harder.



Apart from MP-elect Peter Amewu, one candidate who set incredible records in the 2020 elections is MP Elect Farouk Aliu Mahama popularly called FAM.



"I entered the race with a mission to maximize the electoral strength and fortunes of the party and achieve a great feat for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the Yendi Constituency and I've delivered just that," the newly elected Yendi Constituency MP said after the results were declared and certified by the Electoral Commission.



He was able to move President Akufo-Addo's votes from a little over 28,000 to 38,000.



With over 10,000 votes surge from 2016, voter turn out alone stood at 80%, far beyond the national average.



Issahaku Kotomah, his campaign strategist applauded, "he has worked out electoral highest on many fronts in the five regions of the North combined; highest margin of victory for the President (14,000), the highest surge of votes from the previous elections and the highest margin of victory in the parliamentary(16,000)."



Farouk invested his all in making this history for the NPP, the President and for himself and to the honour of his late father, former President Alhaji Aliu Mahama.



"It's obvious that the NPP and the President will reward him for a good job done. The NPP is a party well-known for rewarding yeomen," the strategist behind his victory, Mr Kotomah believes.

