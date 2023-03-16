NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong after Anas ruling

General News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central has demanded that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) should apologize to Charles Adu Boahen, a former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.



Aside from the party, the lawmaker believes the president and his vice must also apologize to the now dismissed Adu Boahen, who became a victim of an investigative documentary aired by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



Agyapong was speaking to journalist on March 15, 2023 outside the Accra High Court that dismissed a defamation case Anas had brought against him.



“I think the NPP, president Akufo-Addo and the vice president should apologize to Adu Boahen for what they have done to him because of a simple thing that Anas put there, The have disgraced Adu Boahen.



“With today’s judgement, the president should apologize to Adu Boahen, vice president should apologize to Adu Boahen. They cannot sacrifice innocent people like that,” Agyapong lamented.



Adu Boahen was relieved of his post and referred to the Office of the Special Prosecutor after he was captured on tape among others making false representation to undercover agents about granting them access to Bawumia for a fee as well as taking dollar gifts from the agents.



Bawumia issued a statement disclaiming Adu Boahen’s claims in the video before the president relieved him of his post to allow for investigations.



Anas vs. Ken Agyapong defamation case



An Accra High Court on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, struck out a defamation suit brought by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas against Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



The plaintiff, filed the case in 2018, seeking among other reliefs monetary damages to the tune of GH¢25 million.



However, the court presided by Justice Eric Baah despite finding various claims made by the defendant against the plaintiff as potentially defamatory, ruled that the comments were factual and fair.



The court subsequently dismissed the suit and awarded the defendant a sum of 50,000 Ghana cedis to cover his legal costs.



The MP has subsequently referred to the ruling as a victory for straight talk over investigative terrorism.



Whiles, the journalist also expressed grave misgivings about the ruling describing it in part as a travesty of justice. His statement, however, stopped short of confirming whether he will appeal the ruling.



