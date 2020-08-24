You are here: HomeNews2020 08 24Article 1041289

Politics of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP 2020 manifesto: Check out all of Akufo-Addo’s promises under education

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Nana Akufo-Addo launched the manifesto at Cape Coast on Saturday Nana Akufo-Addo launched the manifesto at Cape Coast on Saturday


Click to read all about coronavirus →

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday, August 22, 2020, unveiled its manifesto at Cape Coast as part of the campaign for the next general elections.

With a theme, “Protecting our Progress, Transforming Ghana for All,” the manifesto outlines programmes of action in the event that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is retained for a second term on December 7, 2020.

Below are President Akufo-Addo’s agenda for education as captured in the manifesto:

- Consolidate implementation of the Free SHS and Free TVET programmes

- All tertiary students (except teacher and nurse trainees receiving allowances) will get the option to obtain a student loan without the requirement of a guarantor, provided he or she has a National ID/GhanaCard, defer repayment to after National Service plus an additional one-year grace period.

- Implement the US$219 million Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP) to improve the quality of education in low performing basic education schools

- Build 16 Model SHS in Zongo communities across the 16 regions

- Increased resources and infrastructure for special needs education across the country

- Expand infrastructure to increase access to professional legal education

- Complete the provision of free Wifi at all senior secondary schools and public tertiary institutions and training colleges.

Below is a summary of the NPP 2020 manifesto



Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter