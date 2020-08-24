General News of Monday, 24 August 2020

NPP 2020 manifesto: Akufo-Addo’s promises for the health and housing sectors

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday, August 22, 2020, unveiled its manifesto at Cape Coast as part of the campaign for the next general election.



With a theme, “Protecting our Progress, Transforming Ghana for All,” the manifesto outlines programmes of action if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is retained for a second term on December 7, 2020.



Below are President Akufo-Addo’s agenda for the health sector as captured in the manifesto.



- Deliver on the largest healthcare infrastructure investment by any government in the last fifty years;



- Focus on health promotion and prevention as part of primary health care through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC);



- Work with the Ghana Medical and Dental Council to streamline the admission processes for foreign-trained doctors;



- Expand access to medical schools in Ghana by building additional facilities and augment its human resource base;



- Eliminate import duties on sanitary pads to improve health outcomes, particularly for girls;



- Focus on telemedicine to enhance health delivery.



President Akufo-Addo’s agenda for Housing



- Establish a National Rental Assistance Scheme (NRAS), seeded with GH¢100 million;



- Provide low-interest loans to eligible Ghanaians to enable them to pay rent advance. The rent advance loans will be paid directly into the bank account of landlords, who would have to register with the Scheme;



- Focus on low-income housing estates using local building materials;



- Complete the digitisation of land administration.



Below is a summary of the 2020 manifesto of the NPP.









