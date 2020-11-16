General News of Monday, 16 November 2020

NPC saga: Board chair orders Executive Director to hand over today

The Board Chairman of the National Population Council (NPC) Gladys Ashitey has directed the Executive Director of the Council Dr Leticia Appiah to hand over to her today.



A circular to staff said an acting executive director will be appointed in due course.



The development comes on the back of the seeming division within the board of the council after the board chair asked the executive director to proceed on terminal leave last week.



Meanwhile, some board members and staff of the Council have jumped to the defence of Dr Appiah.



According to the concerned board members, some of their colleagues have, through various actions and decisions, made it difficult for the executive director to perform her function of leading the staff of the NPC.



The 23-member board of the Council which was put together in 2019, appears divided over the November 4, letter asking the executive Director to proceed on terminal leave.



Documents available to Starr News show that two staff members of the organization – Richard Aroquah and Forster Brehini – openly declared their unwillingness to work with the executive director when she announced them as part of her management team last year. The decision by the staff was reportedly backed by some members of the board.



Some members of the board say the move was been part of an attempt to get Dr. Appiah removed from office.



Citing an example of the alleged attempts, a board member who spoke to Starr News on condition of anonymity referenced the decision of the board chair Dr Gladys Ashiety to testify against the executive director at CHRAJ in an impasse with a staff.





