NPC appeals for resources to execute mandate

General News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: GNA

National Peace Council (NPC) has called for strong financial support from members of the public to enable it to achieve its mission of sustaining peace in the country.



Reverend Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman of NPC, said the Council lacked adequate resources to build the capacities of Staff and enhance their work.



He made the appeal, in a speech read on his behalf, during a three-day Northern Sector Peace Council staff training workshop in Tamale.



The event was funded by the Danish Embassy through its “Peace Building and Conflict Prevention Project” and aimed to build the capacity of participants in conflict management techniques.



Reverend Dr Adu-Gyamfi said the NPC needed support to enhance the establishment of early warning and response mechanisms at the national and sub-national levels.



He advised members of the NPC to be professional in their line of work and to maintain peace and development in the country.



Reverend Father Thaddeus Kuusah, Executive Secretary of Northern Regional Peace Council (NRPC), said the NRPC had begun processes to index the performance of the Council's essential services by generating a reference list that would be used to check its routine work.



He noted that indexing was one of the tools used to keep records on conflicts, which helped to improve on sustaining peace in the Northern sector.



