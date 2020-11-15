General News of Sunday, 15 November 2020

NPC Executive Director is being undermined – Concerned Board members

Executive Director of the National Population Council, Dr Leticia Appiah

Some board members and staff of the National Population Council have jumped to the defence of Dr Leticia Appiah following the recent letter from the board of the organisation asking her to proceed on terminal leave.



According to the concerned board members, some of their colleagues have, through various actions and decisions, made it difficult for the executive director to perform her function of leading the staff of the NPC.



The 23-member board of the Council which was put together in 2019, appears divided over the November 4, letter asking the executive Director to proceed on terminal leave.



Documents available to Starr News show that some staff of the organization openly declared their unwillingness to work with the executive director when she announced them as part of her management team last year. The decision by the staff was reportedly backed by some members of the board.



Some members of the board say the move was been part of an attempt to get Dr. Appiah removed from office.



Citing an example of the alleged attempts, a board member who spoke to Starr News on condition of anonymity referenced the decision of the board chair Dr Gladys Ashiety to testify against the executive director at CHRAJ in an impasse with a staff.



Speaking to Starr News following the terminal leave directive given the Executive Director by the board, another board member Cecelia Senoo said the directive to the executive director is surprising to most board members.



“Some of us on the board have no idea that the Executive Director at the National Population Council has been asked to proceed on leave.”



She added “How can you ask her to proceed on leave? Where do you want her to go? In any case, she was appointed by the President. I think we should have done the assessment, checked the gaps and then recommendations given to who appointed her.



“I know there are issues between the staff and the Executive Director which the board was supposed to address. From my point of view, we haven’t been able to address issues to ensure that things get back to normal. I think it’s been a failure. We must change things that won’t help the institution grow but they must be addressed objectively and holistically.”



Starrfm.com.gh has made several calls and sent a text message to the board chair for her reaction to the claims, they have not been responded to.

