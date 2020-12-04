Regional News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: Benjamin Sekyere Owusu, Contributor

NPA hands over 22 solar powered mechanised boreholes to 12 municipal assemblies

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has handed over twenty-two solar-powered mechanized boreholes to twelve municipal assemblies across the country.



The beneficiary assemblies include Builsa North, Akuapim North, Juaben, Bongo, Tain, Suhum, Yilo Krobo and Shai Osudoku. The rest are Adaklu, Wa, Awutu and Akuapim South.



Speaking at the handing over of the boreholes in Okornya and Salosi; all in Yilo Krobo municipality, the NPA Chief Executive in a speech read on his behalf by the Coordinator of Unified Petroleum Price Fund, Mr Samuel Asare Bediako stated that the NPA “sees the construction of these mechanized boreholes as part of its social contract to the petroleum consuming public, who are important stakeholders” in the Authority’s business operations.



He further said that the NPA’s commitment to “ensuring access to petroleum products in every community across the country” is complemented by the Authority’s continuous support of communities when possible.



The Chief Executive also said “it is a sacred pledge and we shall keep to that”, emphasizing the Authority’s commitment to contributing to national development.



The Municipal Chief Executive of Yilo Krobo, Ebenezer Kupualor on his part thanked the NPA for the intervention, adding that, “the borehole project is a necessary intervention for the people who lived in these communities.



Mr Kupualor assured the NPA that the project would be preserved through great maintenance, by the people who would no longer travel long distances for water.

