NPA encourages investors to set up bottling plants in regions of the north

General News of Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA), is encouraging potential investors to consider establishing Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) bottling plants in the regions in the North under the Cylinder Recirculation Model.



This, the NPA believes, will help eradicate energy poverty and will ensure that at least 50 percent of Ghanaians have access to LPG.



The LPG awareness and sensitisation campaign aims at increasing domestic, commercial, and industrial usage of gas to ensure that there is at least 50 percent penetration by 2030.



The campaign is to enlighten Ghanaians on how safe, clean, and environmentally friendly LPG is. It is also to encourage investors to invest in gas infrastructure.



The NPA is also collaborating with stakeholders to make LPG affordable, accessible, and available to Ghanaians.



Speaking at the launch of the LPG awareness and sensitization campaign in Accra, the Chief Executive of NPA, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid said as part of the Cylinder Recirculation Model process, the Authority will make a case to cabinet to waive some taxes on LPG to make it affordable.



He declared that investors who are prepared to put money into building a bottling facility in the Northern Region of Ghana will receive a tax break for a while in order to get the most out of their investments.



The Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia, who launched the campaign, urged the public, especially women, to adopt LPG as it is a cleaner, safer, and healthier cooking fuel.



She noted that Ghana, like many other Sub-Saharan African countries, relies heavily on solid biomass fuels for domestic and commercial cooking and heating.



Deputy Energy Minister, Mr. William Owireku-Aidoo, lauded the LPG awareness and sensitisation campaign, saying efforts must be made to secure jobs for Ghanaians in the sector.



“No effort should be spared to maintain and protect local jobs in the LPG value chain,” he stressed.







The Secretary of the Liquified Petroleum Gas Marketing Association, Mr. Justice Mante, urged government and NPA to come up with sustainable measures to provide competitive prices for the commodity.



“I urge the government to be bold, take the bull by the horn, and make sure that the price of LPG becomes competitive,” he said.



There were displays and tips by the Ghana Fire Service on how to operate Gas and in case of fire while cooking.



