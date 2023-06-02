NPA closes down four filling stations in the Western Region

Regional News of Friday, 2 June 2023

The National Petroleum Authority’s office in the Western Region has closed down and repealed the licenses of four filling stations in the region for not meeting the standards of the authority.



The NPA, in conjunction with the Navy and Marine police, conducted a monitoring exercise on fuel retail outlets in the Western Region.



The region's Director of the NPA, Sandra Aidoo, in an interview with the media, stated that her outfit and her collaborators have engaged in two separate operations between January and April this year.



"As part of our monitoring exercises, four retail outlets that did not meet our score were closed down.



“They are not operating as I speak because they do not meet our requirements. With the help of the Navy and Marine Police, we have also made two different operations from January to April this year," she said, in a report by 3news.com stated.



Sandra Aidoo also added that the NPA initially seized 108,000 litres of diesel on the high seas in January 2023, and 73,000 litres of crude oil in April from smugglers who are currently standing trial in court.



“We initially confiscated 108,000 litres of diesel on the high seas in January. The smugglers were arrested and are currently standing trial at the law court. The other was in April when 73,000 litres of crude oil was confiscated. The smugglers bolted so the product is currently with us," Aidoo added.



