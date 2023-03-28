NPA Chief Executive calls on National Chief Imam

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Executive management and officers of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) have paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, at his residence in Fadama, Accra to observe the Holy Month of Ramadan.



The delegation, made up of Muslim and Christian staff from a cross-section of the petroleum downstream regulator, was led by the Authority’s Chief Executive, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid.



In his remarks, Dr. Abdul-Hamid indicated that the aim was to call on the National Chief Imam to see concerning his health condition, adding, “We recognise that people like him, it is for the sake of their prayers and intercession for our country that we continue to be an island of peace in all this turbulence around West Africa.”



He said the visit was also to present food items to the National Chief Iman towards the celebration of the Eid-ul- Fitr (the celebration at the end of Ramadan).



The items included bags of rice, tinned tomatoes, tuna chunks, cooking oil, cartoons of brown sugar, ideal milk, cartons of assorted drinks, milo and boxes of bottled water.



“We know that people like him are responsible for the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. We know that people like him because of their position, where Allah has blessed them, they are not capable of going to go and work and earn money, so those of us that Allah has imbued with strength and intellect and the ability to find when we find, it is our responsibility to come and share with people like you,” he emphasised



Dr. Abdul-Hamid who doubles as the President of African Refiners and Distributors Association said the items were to assist the Chief Imam feed the hundreds of people “that will come looking for something to quench their fast.”



“So we have come to make this donation and seek for his intercession with Allah for the growth and progress of the National Petroleum Authority,” he prayed.



The National Chief Imam, receiving the items, expressed appreciation to the NPA for the gesture and offered prayers for the NPA Chief Executive and his entourage for development.