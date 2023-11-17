NMC warns 15 TV stations against airing money rituals, fake lotteries, porn

General News of Friday, 17 November 2023

The National Media Commission (NMC) and National Communications Authority (NCA) have issued warnings to 15 television stations deemed to be flouting existing media and broadcasting regulations.



The warning follows complaints logged by some 318 citizens who participated in a community monitoring initiative launched from October 31 to November 15, 2023, over content aired by these TV stations across the country.



The reported content ranged from money-doubling schemes, money rituals, fake lotteries, occultic practices and pornography.



According to the two state agencies, among the stations that received the most complaints were Asomafo TV, Adwenpa TV, Eagle TV, Best TV, Energy TV, and Diamond TV. The rest include X TV, Asomdwie TV, Funny TV, Advice TV, Big TV, Passion TV, Nkabom TV, Seekers TV, and Elephant TV.



The NMC's half-month report highlighted 224 incidents of money doubling, 83 incidents of money rituals, 24 fake lotteries, 18 cases of occultic practices, and 13 incidents of pornography.



In response, the regulatory bodies have served notices to the implicated television stations, urging them to cease such activities to avoid consequences.



"For the stations listed above, we hereby serve them notice to cease and desist from those activities otherwise there will be severe consequences," their statement read in part.



George Sarpong, the Executive Secretary of the NMC, praised citizens for their active participation in reporting unacceptable content through the toll-free complaints line.



He stated, "It is their productive investment that has made this possible. We also commend the active citizens who demonstrated their commitment to quality broadcasting by taking time to make the recorded complaints."



The NMC emphasized that the joint monitoring initiative aims to democratize media oversight through community participation, empowering regulators to address deficits in broadcast content.



