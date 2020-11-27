Regional News of Friday, 27 November 2020

NMC visits OTEC FM, lauds the station for pioneering broadcast journalism in Ghana

Representatives from the National Media Commission (NMC) during their visit to OTEC FM

The National Media Commission (NMC) on Thursday, November 26, 2020, paid a working visit to a Kumasi-based private radio station, OTEC FM, where it hailed the media house for pioneering contemporary broadcast journalism in Ghana.



According to the NMC, the birth of OTEC FM, the first FM station in Ghana initiated by its late magnificent Director, Mr. Oppong Twumasi set the pace for the liberalization of private radio stations in the Country.



Expressing his satisfaction, the Executive Secretary to the National Media Commission NMC, Mr. George Sarpong thanked the private radio broadcasters for the provision of platforms for Ghanaians to express their opinions and also to be abreast with government policies towards national development.



“The station is the pride of place in the broadcast industry and so, therefore, urge any individual who gets the opportunity to work here to be proud to have belonged to such a prestigious institution”



The Radio firm was established in September 1996 under Oppong Twumasi Electronic Company Limited, (OTEC)



The company which was first into electronics manufacturing runs an FM station and a journalism school.



It is known for developing the first-ever local transmitter in Ghana under the leadership of the late Mr. Oppong Twumasi.



Mr. Sarpong accompanied by the Chairman of the Commission, Yaw Boadu Ayeboafoh as well as the president of Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association GIBA Andrew Danso Ankomah, visited OTEC to assess the preparedness by the institution towards December polls.



Mr Goerge Sarpong on OTEC FM



Recalling how OTEC Radio has helped the country in the implementation of its developmental policies, Mr. George Sarpong said the station was the first to disseminate vital information to millions of people across the Ashanti Region and Ghana as a whole.



“The radio (OTEC FM 102.9MHz) has carved a niche for itself since its inception and we the NMC has begun writing a befitting history for them in our archives for generations unborn”, he noted.

