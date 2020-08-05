General News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: GNA

NLA reviews payment policy

National Lottery Authority

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has resumed operations of the Fast Pay Platform with its partner Banks with a threshold payment limit of GH¢5,000 instead of the previous GH¢12,000.



The payment policy is aimed at minimizing inconvenience to winners of small prizes, who have to travel to the NLA Offices to register their wins due to the current arrangement of thorough validation and investigations of Big Winning Tickets.



A statement signed by Head of the Public Relations Unit of the NLA and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday urged the staking public to communicate all payment challenges through the Treasury Managers or Account Officers for redress.



The statement expressed the NLA appreciation and gratefulness to the staking public and Lotto Marketing Companies for their cooperation.



