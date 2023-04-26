NLA grants license to Game Park Limited as 'third party collaborator'

General News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Lottery Authority has announced that it has granted a license to Game Park Limited to operate as its third-party collaborator.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the NLA indicated that Game Park has met all the requirements hence the granting of the license.



The NLA indicated its excitement with the partnership as it believes it will help improve its revenue generation drive.



Read the full statement below



NLA LICENSES GAME PARK LIMITED.



The National Lottery Authority (NLA) wishes to inform its cherished Patrons, the General-Public and all Stakeholders that it has signed on Game Park Limited as a Third Party Collaborator. Game Park Limited has therefore been licensed to operate lottery in Ghana.



The Governing Board of NLA issued the license to Game Park Limited on Wednesday, 26 April 2023, at a brief ceremony in Accra.



Supreme Ventures Limited, a premier gaming and entertainment provider in Jamaica and the Caribbean, is the Technical Service Provider of Game Park Limited.

Supreme Ventures Limited has been listed on the Jamaican Stock Exchange since 2006. It has provided exciting game products and solutions to the market through its extensive distribution network for over 20 years.



The National Lottery Authority is excited to partner with Game Park Limited to introduce innovative and exciting games for its patrons while increasing its revenue. In addition, Game Park Limited offers great business opportunities through its operations for agents nationwide.



Present at the signing ceremony was the Chairman of the NLA

Governing Board, His Eminence. Torbui Francis Nyonyo, the Director General of the NLA, Mr. Samuel Awuku, several Board Members and Management of the Authority.



The Executive Director of Game Park Limited, Madam Bibi Bright and the Chairman of Supreme Ventures Limited, Mr.

Gary Peart, were also present.



Game Park Limited will, in the coming days, launch its game to begin its operations.



SIGNED

MANAGEMENT