General News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

NLA finally secures funds to clear debts

KGL has stepped in to help the NLA

The management of the National Lottery Authority would heave a huge sigh of relief after KGL Technology Limited, the accredited online marketing arm of the authority agreed to release funds to settle all outstanding debts.



The NLA, as reported in the last few of weeks has been saddled with debts with lotto operators protesting the non-payment of winning tickets.



Barely a week ago, staff of the NLA downed their tools and demonstrated against management for their failure to pay wins that transcend a year.



But in a release issued on Monday, March 8, 2021, KGL Technology Limited announced that it has decided step in to pay the debts that have crippled the authority.



This is after a lengthy meeting between KGL, NLA and other industry players on how to improve the NLA as the nation’s foremost gaming industry.



“The Management of KGL Technology Limited has arrived at a consensus with the leadership of Financial Business and Services Employees Union (FBSEU) of G. F. L., and the National Lottery Authority (NLA) through its Finance Directorate to release funds for the Authority so that NLA would be able to pay outstanding wins which have recently become a worrying situation for the staff, lotto marketing companies and the industry as a whole.



“KGL Technology Limited has stepped in to resolve the matter by releasing monies to the Authority to pay all outstanding wins of the NLA”.



Below is the full statement



KGL to Release Funds to NLA for Payments of Wins



It is expected that the support from KGL Technology Limited would help to calm nerves and reduce the tension at the Authority.



KGL Technology Limited is ever prepared to harmoniously work with all the stakeholders of the lottery industry and employees of National Lottery Authority to ensure a maximum revenue generation for Government, support the welfare of Staff and Lotto Marketing Companies.



Issued by: Management



