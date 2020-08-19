General News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

NLA boosts government revenue with GHC30m from new partnership

Director-General of NLA, Kofi Osei-Ameyaw with the officials of KGL

The National Lottery Authority is set to rake in GHC30million as benefit from a deal it has signed with KGL Technology Limited for the year 2020.



The partnership is a new revenue pipeline for the NLA which has been working hard to meet its revenue target despite the difficulties associated with the coronavirus pandemic.



The licensing of KGL is another proof of NLA’s commitment to the government’s digitization agenda which will help remove bottlenecks about gaming in the country.



Below is the statement from the NLA



The National Lottery Authority (NLA) would receive an unprecedented financial commitment of Thirty Million Ghana Cedis from the licensing of KGL Technology Limited for the year 2020. This achievement is breathtaking and unprecedented in the annals of the Authority.



The ability of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and KGL Technology Limited to raise Thirty Million Ghana Cedis for the Consolidated Fund during this era of the Coronavirus pandemic would be a remarkable achievement for both NLA and KGL Technology Limited. The *959# has been doing very well, serving as an additional revenue stream that is augmenting revenue generation capacity of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).



KGL Technology Limited, a wholly owned Ghanaian entity is a newly licensed Online Lotto Marketing company responsible for the running of NLA's official short code *959#.



One of the core business mandate of KGL Technology Limited is to advance the digitalization of lottery on behalf of the National Lottery Authority in line with the digitalization policy of Government.



The Government of Ghana is committed to a robust digital framework that supports digitization and digitalization of the economy aimed at benefiting every citizen.



The National Lottery Authority (NLA) since 2008 has been trying to digitalised it's operations but to no avail until the coming onboard of KGL Technology Limited.



KGL Technology Limited paid an initial Ten million Ghana Cedis (Ghc 10,000,000) as part of the Licensing requirement. The Company is expected to make payments of Ten Million Ghana Cedis (Ghc 10,000,000) for the Months of September and December 2020 respectively, totaling Thirty Million Ghana Cedis (Ghc 30,000,000) for the year 2020.



The implementation of the Digital Policy has been very supportive and critical for the continuous survival of the lottery industry especially in this era of the Coronavirus pandemic.



KGL Technology Limited would invest hugely into Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in line with its mission and vision for the industry.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.