NIC opens new office in Cape Coast

Regional News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: GNA

The National Insurance Commission (NIC) has inaugurated a new office in Cape Coast as part of the Commission’s quest to bring services closer to the citizenry.



Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area joined Dr. Justice Yaw Ofori, the Commissioner of Insurance and staff of the Commission to inaugurate the office located in the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Cooperative Credit Union building at Pedu.



Dr Ofori described the opening of the new office as a milestone in the commission’s operations to bring policy holders closer, enhance its regional presence and make their services accessible and transparent to the public.



He said his outfit would continue to educate the people in the region more and contribute to road safety activities and cautioned that vehicle owners would have little excuses for not having licenses and road worthy certificates.



“Improving the insurance industry will lead to the protection of lives and property of the people of Oguaa”, he assured.



As part of efforts to flash out fake motor insurance in the system, Dr. Ofori disclosed that the NIC had presented 500 security devices to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service to detect vehicles with fake motor insurance policies plying the roads.



He also stated there have been rigorous training programmes to help create insurance awareness.



Mr Kingsley Adjei Boahen, Regional Coordinating Director, expressed delight about the opening of the office and underscored the importance of insurance to the economic development of the country as a whole.



He tasked the staff of the commission to be professional and work diligently to serve the interest of the people and pledged the continued support of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC).



“Liaise with Metropolitan, Municipal and the District Assemblies to help in proper education to encourage more clients in accepting your products”.



Superintendent Chief Albert Fii Okyere, UCC District Police Commander, advised the driving populace to ensure that all their necessary documents were up to date.



“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that we do the right thing in acquiring licenses and other documents as we contribute towards the reduction of road accidents”, he added.



Osabarima Kwesi Atta underscored the importance of an insurance cover and called on the NIC to collaborate with all stakeholders to create the needed awareness and sensitisation to increase insurance coverage.



He urged the NIC as a regulator to ensure that insurance companies lived to the desired expectations of clients in handling claims.