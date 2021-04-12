NIC officially inaugurates office in Cape Coast

Regional News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Nana Kweku Arhin, Contributor

The National Insurance Commission has inaugurated the Central Regional Branch Office to serve the public and regulated entities in the region and beyond.



The inauguration of the office according to the NIC is to facilitate engagement with policyholders that do not reside in Greater Accra and its environs but needs redress on various insurance issues.



In an interview with the Commissioner Of Insurance, Dr Justice Yaw Ofori, he said, the mandate of the NIC includes the protection of policyholders, the effective supervision of insurance and carrying out public education on insurance.



The Rep for the Central Regional Minister, Mr Kingsley Adjei Boahen who is the Chief Director at the Central Regional Coordinating Council also welcomed the NIC officially to the region and assured them of the Coordinating Council preparedness to work with the Commission.



A presentation of check to an accident victim was made to the grandfather of the victim and the grandfather thanked the Regional Manager and the entire NIC for their hard work in making sure his son had the benefits he is supposed to be given.



In his closing remarks, the Paramount Chief of Oguaa Traditional Area - Osaberima Kwesi Atta II who was also the Chairman for the inauguration, bemoaned the need for all Ghanaians to be an insurance policyholder and to call on the NIC whenever there is a problem between them and their insurance companies.



He also tasked all the attendees at the ceremony to preach to society the benefits of having an insurance cover for their life, home, property and business .



The Regional Manageress of the NIC , indicated that her outfit will collaborate with all stakeholders in the region to ensure fake insurance operators are weed out, the insurance companies are well Supervised to comply with all regulatory directives. She said her office will reach out to the various communities in the region going forward to ensure all get proper education on insurance before signing on.



She admonished the Public to inspect the license of any insurance Agent before accepting to take up a policy and also to keep properly their policy documents for future reference. She asked all vehicle owners, passengers and drivers to check the validity of their car insurance by using the *920*57# before moving on the road.



In attendance were Osaberima Kwesi Atta II (Paramount Chief of Oguaa Traditional Area), Dr. Justice Yaw Ofori (Commissioner Of Insurance), Chiefs and Queenmothers of some Districts in the region, Central Regional Manageress of NIC - Madam Nicholina Naa Yeye Ladzekpo, Regional Prisons Commander, UCC District Police Commander, Driver Union Reps, Insurance Companies Reps, Staff of NIC as well as Media Personnels.