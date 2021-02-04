General News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

NIC intensifies fire insurance campaign

The National Insurance Commission (NIC) has commenced training of some Fire Service Officer Cadets on the Basic Principles of Insurance, Fire Insurance and Risk Management.



The training which was factored into the course structure for Fire Service Trainees took place at the Fire Academy and Training School (FATS) in Accra.



The training forms part of the Commission’s structured campaign to create insurance awareness and is an on-going campaign across all other Security Agencies and allied bodies.



Speaking at the opening of the training in Accra, the Commissioner of Insurance, Dr. Justice Yaw Ofori noted that:



“The commencement of this training is a continuation of series of insurance training programmes outlined and targeted at not only the Security Agencies but also other allied agencies. This has the objective of providing insurance protection for all lives and properties. I am delighted about the prospects of this training as it coincides with the development of a database on Compulsory Commercial Fire Insurance by the NIC. This training is also expected to equip you in basic principles of insurance with focus on areas such as Fire Insurance and Risk Management”.



He admonished the participants to take the training seriously as “when personnel of the Fire Service are well educated on insurance, they can also encourage others to appreciate the need for insurance as a risk management tool’.



Dr. Ofori pledged continuous collaboration with the Ghana National Fire Service in order to provide more sensitization on the need to protect lives and properties.



On his part, the Director of the Ghana Insurance College, Mr Richard Okyere disclosed that the College which is the main training arm of the Insurance Industry has so far trained about 5,000 out of a targeted 10,000 since the NIC started funding the training of the youth as Insurance Agents in July 2019. This move, Mr Okyere said, has created employment in the insurance industry for many young people.



In his welcome remarks, the Commandant of the Fire Academy and Training School, ACFO Gilbert Klutse advised the Officer Cadets Trainees most of whom are already in the Service to take advantage of the training in order to serve as worthy Ambassadors for the insurance protection of lives, homes and corporate entities in the course of their career.



In his commendation to the insurance industry, the Commandant disclosed that the Officer Cadets who are prospective Senior Officers of an institution [GNFS] mandated by law to provide fire protection, rescue and evacuation services for the nation must find it imperative to have a working knowledge of the relevant aspects of insurance.



“Whereas, the GNFS is committed to sensitizing the citizenry and protecting homes, businesses, as well as other forms of properties against the ravages of fire and other disasters, the insurance industry which is regulated by the National Insurance Commission (NIC) provides the needed shock absorbers to alleviate the economic impacts of these incidents on victims if they do occur’, he acknowledged.



ACFO Klutse indicated that both the GNFS and & the NIC have been in partnership on different fronts when disaster strikes.



“Indeed, the insurance industry most of the time depends on our fire reports to pay claims to victims. And I strongly believe some of you [Officer Cadets] have worked on such reports, one way or the other in your career”, he reminded the in-service Officer Cadets.



ACFO Klutse extended a special commendation to the Commissioner of Insurance, Dr. Justice Yaw Ofori for his passionate interest and presence at the launch of the training owing to the importance the NIC attaches to fire safety and insurance.



The NIC is the supervisory and regulatory body of all insurance entities in Ghana and has for some time now championed the training of key categories of personnel as part of the Commission’s mandate of making everyone aware of the needs and benefits of insurance through its instituted Insurance Education Fund.