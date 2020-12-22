General News of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

NIB denying me access to my client – Lawyer for Otokunor’s Driver

Private Legal Practitioner and member of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) legal team, Lawyer Kojoga Adawudu says the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) is preventing him access to his client, Eric Adogla.



Eric Adogla, driver of the Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor was picked up by officials from National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) at the early hours of Monday on allegations of being involved in recent market fires across the country.



According to lawyer Kojoga Adawudu, after hearing the driver was picked up, he visited the NIB Headquarters only to be informed he (Eric Adogla) is being held at the NIB’s other office at 37.



Speaking to the issue in an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s Sefah-Danquah on the Epa Hoa Daben political show, the lawyer said;



“I went to 37 only to be told by the officers around that he was not being held there either. I was told to return later and that they will bring him back for me to see him. The officers at the 37 NIB office later told me they were unable to contact anyone at the Head Office to approve my visit”.



He described the refusal of the NIB to allow him access to his client as a tactic used after they have tortured someone. “They are not giving me access to my client now and I believe it is because he has either been tortured or they are forcing words into his mouth and want him to admit to something he didn’t do just to frame his boss”.



Lawyer Kojoga Adawudu, however, dispelled rumours his client was arrested in connection to some arsons in markets across the country. “What is going on social media is just speculation. Eric Adogla’s arrest is linked to the recent demonstrations but they now want to say he is connected to the market fires and we can’t work with conjecture”.



